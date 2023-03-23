The New York Knicks (42-32) face the Orlando Magic (30-43) as 3.5-point favorites on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG. The point total for the matchup is 228.5.

Magic vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -3.5 228.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

  • Orlando has combined with its opponent to score more than 228.5 points in 32 of 73 games this season.
  • Orlando's games this season have had an average of 226.1 points, 2.4 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Orlando has a 39-33-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Magic have come away with 23 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Orlando has won 18 of its 46 games, or 39.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.
  • Orlando has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Magic vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Magic Total Facts
Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 35 47.3% 115.4 227.1 112.8 227.2 224.7
Magic 32 43.8% 111.7 227.1 114.4 227.2 225.4

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

  • Orlando has a 4-5 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • Seven of the Magic's last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, Orlando has had better results away (21-16-0) than at home (18-17-0).
  • The Magic's 111.7 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 112.8 the Knicks allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.8 points, Orlando is 27-9 against the spread and 22-15 overall.

Magic vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Knicks and Magic Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 41-33 12-10 39-35
Magic 39-33 29-17 37-36

Magic vs. Knicks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Knicks Magic
115.4
Points Scored (PG)
 111.7
13
NBA Rank (PPG)
 26
23-18
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 27-9
25-16
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 22-15
112.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.4
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 17
31-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 30-12
31-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 26-17

