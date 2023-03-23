The New York Knicks (42-32) take the court against the Orlando Magic (30-43) on March 23, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Magic vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Watch Knicks vs. Magic with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.

Orlando is 24-21 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Magic are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.

The Magic score only 1.1 fewer points per game (111.7) than the Knicks give up to opponents (112.8).

When it scores more than 112.8 points, Orlando is 22-15.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Magic are putting up more points at home (114.5 per game) than on the road (108.9). But they are also allowing more at home (115.4) than on the road (113.4).

At home Orlando is allowing 115.4 points per game, two more than it is away (113.4).

The Magic collect three more assists per game at home (24.5) than away (21.5).

Magic Injuries