Jalen Brunson and Paolo Banchero are two players to watch when the New York Knicks (42-32) and the Orlando Magic (30-43) face off at Amway Center on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Magic vs. Knicks

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Magic's Last Game

The Magic were victorious in their most recent game versus the Wizards, 122-112, on Tuesday. Gary Harris starred with 22 points, plus two boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Gary Harris 22 2 0 2 2 6 Franz Wagner 20 4 6 1 0 2 Paolo Banchero 18 9 8 1 0 0

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero is the Magic's top scorer (20 points per game) and rebounder (6.7), and delivers 3.7 assists.

The Magic get 18.8 points, 4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Franz Wagner.

Markelle Fultz is averaging a team-leading 5.7 assists per contest. And he is delivering 14.1 points and 4.1 rebounds, making 50.9% of his shots from the floor.

Wendell Carter Jr. gives the Magic 15.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Cole Anthony gets the Magic 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 21.6 6.8 4.1 0.6 0.5 1.3 Markelle Fultz 17.2 4.2 6.4 1.9 0.5 0.4 Franz Wagner 18.3 4.3 4.3 0.7 0.2 1.7 Cole Anthony 14.8 4.8 3.3 0.9 0.2 1.5 Wendell Carter Jr. 12.8 6.7 1.4 0.6 0.4 1.5

