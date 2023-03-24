Friday's game that pits the Houston Cougars (33-3) versus the Miami Hurricanes (27-7) at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 75-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Houston, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on March 24.

According to our computer prediction, Houston projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup against Miami. The over/under is currently listed at 138.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Miami vs. Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Houston -7.5

Houston -7.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -350, Miami +280

Miami vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 75, Miami 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami vs. Houston

Pick ATS: Houston (-7.5)



Houston (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Houston's record against the spread this season is 17-16-0, and Miami's is 16-11-0. The Cougars have a 15-18-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Hurricanes have a record of 13-17-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score 154 points per game, 15.5 more points than this matchup's total. Houston is 3-7 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests, while Miami has gone 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Miami Performance Insights

The Hurricanes put up 79.1 points per game (24th in college basketball) while giving up 71.6 per contest (227th in college basketball). They have a +256 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Miami prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.2 boards. It pulls down 32.4 rebounds per game (135th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.2.

Miami makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball) at a 36.8% rate (44th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make, shooting 33.4% from deep.

Miami has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.9 (82nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (161st in college basketball).

