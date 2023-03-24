A Sweet 16 matchup will feature the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) playing on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 9:45 PM.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Xavier Moneyline

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends

Texas has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.

So far this season, 16 out of the Longhorns' 36 games have gone over the point total.

Xavier has covered 19 times in 34 games with a spread this year.

So far this year, 21 out of the Musketeers' 34 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Texas' national championship odds (+1000) place it fourth-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only fifth-best.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Longhorns have had the 74th-biggest change this season, improving from +2200 at the start to +1000.

The implied probability of Texas winning the national championship, based on its +1000 moneyline odds, is 9.1%.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 The Musketeers were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +3500, which is the 63rd-biggest change in the country.

With odds of +3500, Xavier has been given a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

