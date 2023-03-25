The Boston Bruins (55-11-5), winners of five games in a row, will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (42-25-6) -- who've lost three straight -- on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to NHL Network, SportsNet, NESN, and BSSUN to watch as the Bruins and the Lightning meet.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, NESN, and BSSUN
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Lightning vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/26/2023 Lightning Bruins 3-2 TB
11/29/2022 Bruins Lightning 3-1 BOS
11/21/2022 Lightning Bruins 5-3 BOS

Lightning Stats & Trends

  • The Lightning give up 3.1 goals per game (226 in total), 16th in the NHL.
  • The Lightning's 249 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them fifth in the league.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 31 goals during that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nikita Kucherov 73 29 72 101 84 50 100%
Brayden Point 73 44 38 82 40 47 51.5%
Steven Stamkos 72 30 44 74 51 24 53.9%
Brandon Hagel 73 27 32 59 41 84 28.8%
Alex Killorn 73 22 32 54 51 37 100%

Bruins Stats & Trends

  • The Bruins have given up 150 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in league action.
  • The Bruins' 267 total goals (3.8 per game) rank second in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
David Pastrnak 71 49 45 94 97 45 40%
Brad Marchand 63 20 42 62 66 30 38%
David Krejci 65 16 40 56 35 14 48.2%
Patrice Bergeron 71 26 30 56 19 36 60.4%
Pavel Zacha 71 18 30 48 29 27 42.5%

