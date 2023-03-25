Lightning vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Boston Bruins (55-11-5, on a five-game winning streak) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (42-25-6, losers of three in a row). The game on Saturday, March 25 begins at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SportsNet, NESN, and BSSUN.
Lightning vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, NESN, and BSSUN
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-170)
|Lightning (+145)
|6
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have won five, or 41.7%, of the 12 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Tampa Bay has not won as an underdog of +145 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Lightning.
- Tampa Bay has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 48 of 73 games this season.
Lightning vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|267 (2nd)
|Goals
|249 (5th)
|150 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|226 (16th)
|53 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (3rd)
|35 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|47 (19th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- Tampa Bay has gone over the total in six of its past 10 outings.
- The Lightning total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents are averaging 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Lightning have the league's fifth-best scoring offense (249 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- The Lightning's 226 total goals given up (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the league.
- They have a +23 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.
