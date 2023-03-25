The Corales Puntacana Championship is entering the final round, and Martin Trainer is currently in seventh with a score of -12.

Martin Trainer at the Corales Puntacana Championship this week

Martin Trainer Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Trainer has shot better than par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 15 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Trainer has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Trainer has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Trainer has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 45 -5 272 0 10 0 1 $375,226

Corales Puntacana Championship Insights and Stats

Trainer has two top-10 finishes in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 23rd.

Trainer has made the cut three times in his previous four entries in this event.

The most recent time Trainer played this event was in 2023, and he finished seventh.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year, while Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) is set for a longer 7,670 yards.

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) checks in at 7,670 yards, 386 yards longer than the average course Trainer has played in the past year (7,284 yards).

Trainer's Last Time Out

Trainer finished in the first percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.80 strokes.

He finished in the 69th percentile on par 4s at the Valspar Championship, averaging 4.06 strokes on those 18 holes.

Trainer was better than only 9% of the competitors at the Valspar Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.75.

Trainer recorded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the field averaged 1.4).

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Trainer had seven bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 3.4).

Trainer's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Valspar Championship were more than the field average of 3.3.

At that last competition, Trainer's showing on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 6.0).

Trainer finished the Valspar Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Trainer carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.3.

Corales Puntacana Championship Time and Date Info

Date: March 23 - 26, 2023

March 23 - 26, 2023 Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Par: 72 / 7,670 yards

Par: 72 / 7,670 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Trainer's performance prior to the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship.

