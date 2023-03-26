Magic vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (31-43) are only 1-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (40-34) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSFL and YES.
Magic vs. Nets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL and YES
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
Magic vs. Nets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nets 114 - Magic 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Nets
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 1)
- Pick OU:
Over (225.5)
- With their .541 ATS win percentages this year, both the Magic (40-31-3 ATS) and the Nets (40-34-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.
- Orlando covers the spread when it is a 1-point favorite or more 37.5% of the time. That's less often than Brooklyn covers as an underdog of 1 or more (57.1%).
- Orlando's games have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (37 out of 74), which is more often than Brooklyn's games have (34 out of 74).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Magic are 7-9, while the Nets are 13-22 as moneyline underdogs.
Magic Performance Insights
- Orlando has found it difficult to put up points this season, ranking fifth-worst in the league with 111.7 points per game. It has fared better on defense, ranking 17th by giving up 114.3 points per contest.
- The Magic haven't posted many dimes this year, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA with 23 assists per game.
- The Magic are draining 10.7 three-pointers per game (fifth-worst in NBA), and they sport a 34.7% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).
- Orlando has taken 64.3% two-pointers and 35.7% from three-point land this year. Of the team's buckets, 73.7% are two-pointers and 26.3% are three-pointers.
