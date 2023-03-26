The Orlando Magic (31-43) host the Brooklyn Nets (40-34) after winning three home games in a row. The Magic are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The matchup's over/under is 225.5.

Magic vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -2.5 225.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

In 37 of 74 games this season, Orlando and its opponents have gone over 225.5 points.

The average total in Orlando's contests this year is 226, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Magic's ATS record is 40-33-0 this season.

This season, Orlando has won seven out of the 15 games, or 46.7%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Orlando has won four of its 10 games, or 40%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The Magic have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Magic vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Magic vs Nets Total Facts Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 37 50% 111.7 225.2 114.3 227 225.4 Nets 35 47.3% 113.5 225.2 112.7 227 226.6

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

The Magic have a 4-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Magic have hit the over seven times.

In home games, Orlando sports a worse record against the spread (19-17-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (21-16-0).

The 111.7 points per game the Magic average are only one fewer point than the Nets allow (112.7).

Orlando is 27-9 against the spread and 22-15 overall when scoring more than 112.7 points.

Magic vs. Nets Betting Splits

Magic and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 40-33 3-7 37-37 Nets 40-34 18-9 34-40

Magic vs. Nets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Magic Nets 111.7 Points Scored (PG) 113.5 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 27-9 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-11 22-15 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 25-10 114.3 Points Allowed (PG) 112.7 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 27-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 24-12 25-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-9

