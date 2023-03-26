How to Watch the Miami (FL) vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT
The No. 3 seed LSU Lady Tigers (31-2) and No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes (22-12) will face off for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM.
Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
Miami (FL) vs. LSU Scoring Comparison
- The Hurricanes score 13.2 more points per game (70.4) than the Lady Tigers give up (57.2).
- Miami (FL) has put together a 17-8 record in games it scores more than 57.2 points.
- LSU has a 23-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.4 points.
- The 82.7 points per game the Lady Tigers put up are 18.8 more points than the Hurricanes allow (63.9).
- LSU is 26-1 when scoring more than 63.9 points.
- When Miami (FL) gives up fewer than 82.7 points, it is 18-9.
- The Lady Tigers shoot 46.5% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Hurricanes allow defensively.
- The Hurricanes shoot 41.6% from the field, 6% higher than the Lady Tigers allow.
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/18/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 62-61
|Assembly Hall
|3/20/2023
|@ Indiana
|W 70-68
|Assembly Hall
|3/24/2023
|Villanova
|W 70-65
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/26/2023
|LSU
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
