Sunday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (29-8) and the Miami Hurricanes (28-7) at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 77-71 based on our computer prediction, with Texas securing the victory. Game time is at 5:05 PM on March 26.

According to our computer prediction, Texas projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup versus Miami (FL). The over/under is currently listed at 149.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Miami (FL) vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Miami (FL) +155

Miami (FL) vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (FL) vs. Texas

Pick ATS: Texas (-4.5)



Texas (-4.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Texas' record against the spread this season is 18-16-0, and Miami (FL)'s is 17-11-0. A total of 16 out of the Longhorns' games this season have gone over the point total, and 14 of the Hurricanes' games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 157.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's total. Texas is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests, while Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes' +270 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.4 points per game (21st in college basketball) while allowing 71.7 per contest (232nd in college basketball).

Miami (FL) pulls down 32.5 rebounds per game (126th in college basketball) while allowing 29.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.2 boards per game.

Miami (FL) knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

Miami (FL) wins the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 10.7 (61st in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.

