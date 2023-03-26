The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) and No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) will face off for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Sunday at T-Mobile Center, beginning at 5:05 PM.

Miami (FL) vs. Texas Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes have shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Longhorns have averaged.

This season, Miami (FL) has a 21-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.1% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Longhorns sit at 178th.

The Hurricanes' 79.4 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 67.3 the Longhorns give up.

Miami (FL) is 19-3 when giving up fewer than 77.9 points.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison

At home Miami (FL) is scoring 83.4 points per game, 8.2 more than it is averaging on the road (75.2).

The Hurricanes are giving up more points at home (72.9 per game) than away (69).

Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) sinks fewer 3-pointers away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3), and makes a lower percentage on the road (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) too.

