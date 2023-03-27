Monday's contest between the Bowling Green Falcons (30-6) and the Florida Gators (19-14) at Stroh Center has a projected final score of 73-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Bowling Green squad securing the victory. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 27.

The Gators' last outing on Thursday ended in a 73-63 win over Clemson.

Florida vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Florida vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 73, Florida 66

Florida Schedule Analysis

The Gators picked up their best win of the season on February 23, when they secured an 81-77 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 42), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Gators are 3-9 (.250%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories, but also tied for the 40th-most losses.

Florida has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).

The Falcons have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (nine).

Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

81-77 at home over Alabama (No. 42) on February 23

76-73 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 48) on December 11

73-63 on the road over Clemson (No. 60) on March 23

61-52 over Green Bay (No. 67) on November 24

61-52 on the road over Missouri (No. 68) on February 26

Florida Performance Insights