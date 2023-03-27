Florida vs. Bowling Green Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 27
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Monday's contest between the Bowling Green Falcons (30-6) and the Florida Gators (19-14) at Stroh Center has a projected final score of 73-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Bowling Green squad securing the victory. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 27.
The Gators' last outing on Thursday ended in a 73-63 win over Clemson.
Florida vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
Florida vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 73, Florida 66
Florida Schedule Analysis
- The Gators picked up their best win of the season on February 23, when they secured an 81-77 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 42), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Gators are 3-9 (.250%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories, but also tied for the 40th-most losses.
- Florida has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).
- The Falcons have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (nine).
Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-77 at home over Alabama (No. 42) on February 23
- 76-73 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 48) on December 11
- 73-63 on the road over Clemson (No. 60) on March 23
- 61-52 over Green Bay (No. 67) on November 24
- 61-52 on the road over Missouri (No. 68) on February 26
Florida Performance Insights
- The Gators score 69.4 points per game (94th in college basketball) and allow 68.4 (281st in college basketball) for a +35 scoring differential overall.
- In 2022-23, Florida has averaged 63.9 points per game in SEC play, and 69.4 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Gators are scoring 10.5 more points per game at home (74.3) than on the road (63.8).
- In 2022-23 Florida is giving up 7.4 fewer points per game at home (64.4) than on the road (71.8).
- While the Gators are scoring 69.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, producing 66.4 points per contest.
