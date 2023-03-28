Cole Anthony and the rest of the Orlando Magic will be hitting the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 119-106 win over the Nets (his previous game) Anthony put up 21 points and six rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Anthony's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.9 16.6 Rebounds 5.5 4.7 5.4 Assists 3.5 3.9 2.7 PRA 22.5 21.5 24.7 PR 19.5 17.6 22 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.8



Cole Anthony Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Anthony is responsible for attempting 8.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.1 per game.

Anthony is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Anthony's opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 104.1 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.1.

The Grizzlies give up 112.4 points per game, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Grizzlies are 21st in the league, giving up 44.5 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies concede 26.2 assists per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 23rd in the league, giving up 12.7 makes per contest.

Cole Anthony vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/5/2023 22 4 4 2 0 0 0

