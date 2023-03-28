Gary Harris and his Orlando Magic teammates will match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 119-106 win over the Nets (his most recent action) Harris put up 10 points.

In this article we will look at Harris' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Gary Harris Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.7 9.7 Rebounds -- 2.0 1.5 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA -- 11.9 12.4 PR -- 10.7 11.2 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Gary Harris' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Gary Harris Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Harris has taken 6.5 shots per game this season and made 3.0 per game, which account for 4.4% and 4.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Harris is averaging 4.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Harris' Magic average 102.1 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 104.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are ranked seventh in the NBA, allowing 112.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Grizzlies have given up 44.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 21st in the NBA.

The Grizzlies concede 26.2 assists per contest, 25th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies have allowed 12.7 makes per contest, 23rd in the league.

Gary Harris vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/5/2023 22 6 2 2 0 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Harris or any of his Magic teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.