A pair of hot teams square off when the Memphis Grizzlies (47-27) host the Orlando Magic (32-43) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Magic are 7-point underdogs and will try to keep their six-game win streak intact against the Grizzlies, who have won six straight.

Magic vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSFL

BSSE and BSFL Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Magic with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Magic vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 119 - Magic 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 7)

Grizzlies (- 7) Pick OU: Under (229)



The Grizzlies (35-35-4 ATS) have covered the spread 47.3% of the time, 7.4% less often than the Magic (41-31-3) this season.

As a 7-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Orlando is 17-9-2 against the spread compared to the 12-13-2 ATS record Memphis puts up as a 7-point favorite.

Memphis and its opponents have gone over the total 44.6% of the time this season (33 out of 74). That's less often than Orlando and its opponents have (37 out of 75).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 44-13, while the Magic are 24-34 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Magic Performance Insights

Orlando is the fifth-worst squad in the league in points scored (111.8 per game) and 17th in points allowed (114.2).

This season the Magic are fifth-worst in the NBA in assists at 23.1 per game.

In 2022-23 the Magic are fourth-worst in the league in 3-point makes (10.6 per game) and rank 24th in 3-point percentage (34.7%).

In 2022-23, Orlando has attempted 35.6% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.1% of Orlando's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 73.9% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.