A pair of hot squads meet when the Memphis Grizzlies (47-27) host the Orlando Magic (32-43) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Grizzlies are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Magic, who have won three straight games.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Magic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Magic vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSFL

BSSE and BSFL Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Magic vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Magic vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game with a +323 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.8 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and allow 112.4 per contest (seventh in the league).

The Magic's -180 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.8 points per game (26th in NBA) while allowing 114.2 per contest (17th in league).

These two teams are scoring 228.6 points per game between them, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 226.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Memphis has put together a 34-35-5 record against the spread this season.

Orlando has covered 41 times in 75 games with a spread this season.

Magic and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +100000 +90000 - Grizzlies +1600 +600 -10000

