The Orlando Magic (32-43) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (47-27) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Grizzlies have won six games in a row. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.

Magic vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: BSSE and BSFL
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Grizzlies -7.5 231.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

  • Orlando has combined with its opponent to score more than 231.5 points in 29 of 75 games this season.
  • The average over/under for Orlando's outings this season is 225.9, 5.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • So far this year, Orlando has put together a 41-33-0 record against the spread.
  • The Magic have been victorious in 24, or 41.4%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Orlando has won eight of its 23 games, or 34.8%, when it is the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Orlando has a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Magic vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Magic Total Facts
Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Grizzlies 34 45.9% 116.8 228.6 112.4 226.6 231
Magic 29 38.7% 111.8 228.6 114.2 226.6 225.4

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

  • Orlando is 5-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • Six of the Magic's past 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Orlando has had better results away (21-16-0) than at home (20-17-0).
  • The Magic put up an average of 111.8 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 112.4 the Grizzlies give up.
  • Orlando has put together a 28-9 ATS record and a 23-15 overall record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.

Magic vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Magic Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Grizzlies 38-36 12-13 33-41
Magic 41-33 18-10 37-38

Magic vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Grizzlies Magic
116.8
Points Scored (PG)
 111.8
7
NBA Rank (PPG)
 26
28-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-9
35-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 23-15
112.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.2
7
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 17
27-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-13
30-7
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-19

