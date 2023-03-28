How to Watch the Magic vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (47-27) will attempt to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (32-43) on March 28, 2023. The Magic have won three games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Magic.
Magic vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic's 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents (45.1%).
- Orlando has put together a 27-27 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.1% from the field.
- The Magic are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at fourth.
- The Magic average just 0.6 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (112.4).
- Orlando is 23-15 when it scores more than 112.4 points.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- The Magic score more points per game at home (114.5) than on the road (108.9), but also give up more at home (114.9) than on the road (113.4).
- Orlando is allowing more points at home (114.9 per game) than away (113.4).
- The Magic pick up 3.2 more assists per game at home (24.7) than away (21.5).
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jonathan Isaac
|Out
|Hamstring
|Kevon Harris
|Out
|Elbow
