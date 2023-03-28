Markelle Fultz and his Orlando Magic teammates hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 119-106 win over the Nets, Fultz totaled 10 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

Below, we break down Fultz's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Markelle Fultz Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.9 16.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.0 Assists 6.5 5.8 6.9 PRA 26.5 23.8 27.7 PR 19.5 18 20.8 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.4



Markelle Fultz Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Fultz has taken 11.4 shots per game this season and made 5.8 per game, which account for 9.5% and 10.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Fultz's opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 104.1 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.1.

The Grizzlies allow 112.4 points per contest, seventh-ranked in the league.

The Grizzlies are the 21st-ranked team in the league, allowing 44.5 rebounds per contest.

The Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 26.2 assists per contest.

The Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Markelle Fultz vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/5/2023 31 8 5 9 0 0 2

