Shane McClanahan and Eduardo Rodriguez are the scheduled starters when the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers meet on Opening Day at Tropicana Field, at 3:10 PM ET.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays averaged 0.9 home runs per game to rank 25th in MLB play with 139 total home runs last season.

Last year the Rays' .377 slugging percentage ranked 24th in MLB.

Tampa Bay drew at least five walks in 35 games last season, and it finished 22-13 in those contests.

Detroit scored the fewest runs in the majors last season with just 556 (3.4 per game).

Last year the Rays' .309 on-base percentage was 20th in the majors.

Tampa Bay struck out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

Tampa Bay pitched to a 3.41 ERA last season, which ranked fourth in baseball.

The Rays had a combined WHIP of just 1.147 as a pitching staff, which was the fourth-best in baseball last season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

McClanahan gets the call to start for the Rays, his first of the season.

The 25-year-old left-hander started and threw seven innings in his last appearance on Friday, Oct. 7 against the Cleveland Guardians.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Tigers - Home Shane McClanahan Eduardo Rodríguez 4/1/2023 Tigers - Home Zach Eflin Spencer Turnbull 4/2/2023 Tigers - Home Jeffrey Springs - 4/3/2023 Nationals - Away Drew Rasmussen Trevor Williams 4/4/2023 Nationals - Away Josh Fleming - 4/5/2023 Nationals - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.