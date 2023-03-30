Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM on Thursday, March 30 ET at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are listed as -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+185). The over/under is 6.5 runs for this game (with -125 odds on the over and +105 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rays vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays entered a game as favorites 106 times last season and won 63, or 59.4%, of those games.

The Rays had a record of 5-3 when they were favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays hit 71 home runs at home last season (0.9 per game).

Tampa Bay averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .387 in home contests.

The Tigers were underdogs in 136 games last season and came away with the win 53 times (39%) in those contests.

Last year, the Tigers won eight of 26 games when listed as at least +185 on the moneyline.

Detroit hit 59 homers on the road last season (0.7 per game).

The Tigers slugged .348 with 2.4 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 3rd Win AL East +350 - 3rd Make Playoffs +350 9th 3rd

