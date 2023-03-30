Tyrrell Hatton (+1200 favorite) headlines the field at the 2023 Valero Texas Open ($8.9M purse), taking place at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) from March 30 - April 2.

Want to place a bet on the Valero Texas Open? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Valero Texas Open First Round Information

Start Time: 8:30 AM ET

8:30 AM ET Venue: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par/Distance: Par 72/7,438 yards

Par 72/7,438 yards TV: Golf Channel, Golf Channel

Golf Channel, Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on fuboTV!

Valero Texas Open Best Odds to Win

Tyrrell Hatton

Tee Time: 2:09 PM ET

2:09 PM ET Odds to Win: +1200

Hatton Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round THE PLAYERS Championship 2nd -12 5 72-71-68-65 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 4th -7 2 71-72-66-72 The Genesis Invitational 40th -2 15 70-71-70-71

Click here to bet on Hatton at the Valero Texas Open with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Rickie Fowler

Tee Time: 1:58 PM ET

1:58 PM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Fowler Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round THE PLAYERS Championship 13th -7 10 72-70-68-71 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 31st -1 8 68-73-73-73 The Genesis Invitational 20th -5 12 68-75-69-67

Click here to bet on Fowler with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Si Woo Kim

Tee Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Odds to Win: +1800

Kim Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round THE PLAYERS Championship 27th -5 12 69-74-68-72 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 39th +1 10 71-74-74-70 The Genesis Invitational MC +5 - 76-71

Want to place a bet on Kim in the Valero Texas Open? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Corey Conners

Tee Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Odds to Win: +2000

Conners Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round THE PLAYERS Championship MC +6 - 75-75 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 21st -3 6 72-66-75-72 The Genesis Invitational 61st +3 20 71-72-75-69

Think Conners can win the Valero Texas Open? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Chris Kirk

Tee Time: 2:09 PM ET

2:09 PM ET Odds to Win: +2500

Kirk Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 - 73-75 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 39th +1 10 67-75-74-73 The Honda Classic 1st -14 0 69-62-66-69

Click here to bet on Kirk at the Valero Texas Open with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Valero Texas Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Hideki Matsuyama +2500 Matt Kuchar +2800 Davis Riley +2800 J.J. Spaun +3300 Matt Wallace +4000 Ryan Fox +4000 Cameron Davis +4000 Alexander Noren +4000 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500 Brendon Todd +4500

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.