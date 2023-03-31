Gary Harris will take the court for the Orlando Magic on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Washington Wizards.

Last time out, which was on March 28, Harris posted three points in a 113-108 loss versus the Grizzlies.

With prop bets in place for Harris, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Gary Harris Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.6 9.1 Rebounds -- 2.0 1.4 Assists -- 1.2 1.4 PRA -- 11.8 11.9 PR -- 10.6 10.5 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.7



Gary Harris Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Gary Harris has made 3.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 4.3% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 4.6 threes per game, or 8.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Harris' Magic average 102.3 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Wizards are one of the league's slowest with 101.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have conceded 113.8 points per game, which is 16th-best in the league.

The Wizards are the 11th-ranked team in the league, giving up 42.6 rebounds per game.

The Wizards concede 24.5 assists per contest, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards are ranked seventh in the league, conceding 11.9 makes per game.

Gary Harris vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 24 22 2 0 6 2 2 1/21/2023 20 9 1 2 3 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.