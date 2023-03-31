The Washington Wizards (34-42) host the Orlando Magic (32-44) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Capital One Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023. The Wizards are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's over/under is set at 224.5.

Magic vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wizards -1.5 224.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando has played 39 games this season that have had more than 224.5 combined points scored.

Orlando's games this year have had a 225.9-point total on average, 1.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Orlando has a 42-33-0 record against the spread this year.

The Magic have come away with 24 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Orlando has a record of 22-33, a 40% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Orlando has a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Magic vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Wizards vs Magic Total Facts Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wizards 39 51.3% 113.1 224.8 113.8 228 225.9 Magic 39 51.3% 111.7 224.8 114.2 228 225.4

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

Orlando has a 6-3 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Magic have hit the over five times.

Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .526 (20-17-0). On the road, it is .579 (22-16-0).

The Magic's 111.7 points per game are only 2.1 fewer points than the 113.8 the Wizards give up to opponents.

Orlando has put together a 22-8 ATS record and a 19-12 overall record in games it scores more than 113.8 points.

Magic vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Wizards and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 36-39 13-14 39-37 Magic 42-33 36-23 37-39

Magic vs. Wizards Point Insights

Scoring Insights Wizards Magic 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 111.7 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 23-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 22-8 22-13 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-12 113.8 Points Allowed (PG) 114.2 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 25-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-11 26-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-15

