Check out the injury report for the Orlando Magic (32-44), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Magic prepare for their matchup with the Washington Wizards (34-42) at Capital One Arena on Friday, March 31 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Magic fell in their last matchup 113-108 against the Grizzlies on Tuesday. Franz Wagner scored a team-high 25 points for the Magic in the loss.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jonathan Isaac PF Out Hamstring 5.0 4.0 0.5 Kevon Harris SG Out Elbow 3.3 1.9 0.4

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Bradley Beal: Out (Knee), Kyle Kuzma: Out (Ankle), Daniel Gafford: Questionable (Foot)

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and BSFL

Magic Season Insights

The Magic score just 2.1 fewer points per game (111.7) than the Wizards allow (113.8).

Orlando is 19-12 when it scores more than 113.8 points.

While the Magic are averaging 111.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their past 10 games, amassing 115.5 a contest.

Orlando knocks down 2.2 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.7 (26th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.9.

The Magic rank 27th in the league averaging 109.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 14th, allowing 111.6 points per 100 possessions.

Magic vs. Wizards Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pick 'em 225

