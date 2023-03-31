Magic vs. Wizards Injury Report Today - March 31
Check out the injury report for the Orlando Magic (32-44), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Magic prepare for their matchup with the Washington Wizards (34-42) at Capital One Arena on Friday, March 31 at 7:00 PM ET.
The Magic fell in their last matchup 113-108 against the Grizzlies on Tuesday. Franz Wagner scored a team-high 25 points for the Magic in the loss.
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jonathan Isaac
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|5.0
|4.0
|0.5
|Kevon Harris
|SG
|Out
|Elbow
|3.3
|1.9
|0.4
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
Wizards Injuries: Bradley Beal: Out (Knee), Kyle Kuzma: Out (Ankle), Daniel Gafford: Questionable (Foot)
Magic vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBCS-DC and BSFL
Magic Season Insights
- The Magic score just 2.1 fewer points per game (111.7) than the Wizards allow (113.8).
- Orlando is 19-12 when it scores more than 113.8 points.
- While the Magic are averaging 111.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their past 10 games, amassing 115.5 a contest.
- Orlando knocks down 2.2 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.7 (26th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.9.
- The Magic rank 27th in the league averaging 109.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 14th, allowing 111.6 points per 100 possessions.
Magic vs. Wizards Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pick 'em
|225
