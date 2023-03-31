The Orlando Magic (32-44) are traveling to face the Washington Wizards (34-42) for a contest between Southeast Division rivals at Capital One Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023. It's the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Magic vs. Wizards matchup in this article.

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSFL

NBCS-DC and BSFL Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Magic vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Magic vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Magic are being outscored by 2.5 points per game with a -185 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.7 points per game (26th in the NBA) and give up 114.2 per outing (17th in the league).

The Wizards score 113.1 points per game (22nd in NBA) and concede 113.8 (16th in league) for a -54 scoring differential overall.

These teams score a combined 224.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 228 points per game combined, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Orlando has compiled a 42-31-3 ATS record so far this year.

Washington has put together a 35-39-2 record against the spread this season.

Magic Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Paolo Banchero 20.5 -115 19.9 Franz Wagner 17.5 -120 18.8 Wendell Carter Jr. 15.5 -130 15.6 Markelle Fultz 14.5 -115 13.9 Cole Anthony 13.5 -125 12.8

Magic and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +100000 +90000 - Wizards +100000 +90000 -

