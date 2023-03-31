Southeast Division foes square off when the Orlando Magic (32-44) visit the Washington Wizards (34-42) at Capital One Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023. The Wizards are 1.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Magic vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Wizards 116 - Magic 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 1.5)

Wizards (+ 1.5) Pick OU: Over (225)



The Magic (42-31-3 ATS) have covered the spread 55.3% of the time, 10.6% more often than the Wizards (34-39-3) this season.

Orlando covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 35.7% of the time. That's less often than Washington covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (43.8%).

Orlando and its opponents have combined to exceed the total in 48.7% of its games this season (37 of 76), the same percentage as Washington and its opponents (37 of 76).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Magic are 8-9, while the Wizards are 17-32 as moneyline underdogs.

Magic Performance Insights

Orlando is averaging only 111.7 points per game (fifth-worst in NBA), but it has played more consistently at the other end of the court, where it is surrendering 114.2 points per game (17th-ranked).

The Magic are delivering just 23.1 dimes per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

The Magic are sinking 10.7 treys per game (fifth-worst in NBA), and they own a 34.6% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).

So far this season, Orlando has taken 64.2% two-pointers, accounting for 73.7% of the team's buckets. It has shot 35.8% from beyond the arc (26.3% of the team's baskets).

