Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Spencer Turnbull) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate (2022)
- Lowe hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- In 52.3% of his 65 games last season, Lowe picked up a hit. He also had 15 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He hit a home run in 10.8% of his games last year (seven of 65), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe picked up an RBI in 16 of 65 games last year, with multiple RBIs in seven of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 35.4% of his 65 games last season, he touched home plate (23 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.7%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.263
|AVG
|.182
|.320
|OBP
|.298
|.465
|SLG
|.306
|13
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|14
|26/10
|K/BB
|35/17
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (47.1%)
|10 (32.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (14.7%)
|13 (41.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (29.4%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (8.8%)
|8 (25.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (23.5%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers allowed the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- Turnbull makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 30-year-old righty.
