After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Spencer Turnbull) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate (2022)

  • Lowe hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
  • In 52.3% of his 65 games last season, Lowe picked up a hit. He also had 15 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He hit a home run in 10.8% of his games last year (seven of 65), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Lowe picked up an RBI in 16 of 65 games last year, with multiple RBIs in seven of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In 35.4% of his 65 games last season, he touched home plate (23 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.7%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
31 GP 34
.263 AVG .182
.320 OBP .298
.465 SLG .306
13 XBH 7
4 HR 4
11 RBI 14
26/10 K/BB 35/17
1 SB 0
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers allowed the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • Turnbull makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 30-year-old righty.
