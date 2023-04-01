After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Christian Bethancourt and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Spencer Turnbull) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate (2022)

  • Bethancourt hit .252 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
  • Bethancourt picked up a hit in 57.3% of his games last year (59 of 103), with at least two hits in 17 of those games (16.5%).
  • He went yard in 11 of 103 games in 2022 (10.7%), including 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bethancourt picked up an RBI in 24 of 103 games last season (23.3%), with two or more RBIz in nine of those contests (8.7%).
  • In 31.1% of his games last season (32 of 103), he scored at least a run, and in seven (6.8%) he scored more than once.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 48
.215 AVG .288
.257 OBP .309
.411 SLG .406
15 XBH 13
8 HR 3
19 RBI 15
39/7 K/BB 41/5
3 SB 2
52 GP 51
26 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (64.7%)
7 (13.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (19.6%)
19 (36.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (25.5%)
8 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.9%)
14 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
  • The Tigers gave up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • Turnbull will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.
  • The 30-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
