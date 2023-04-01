The Final Four round of the NCAA Tournament on April 1 has two games on the schedule, with the most intriguing matchup being a clash between Miami (FL) and UConn. For information on game times, odds, betting insights, details on how to watch each game, and everything else March Madness related, check out our breakdown below.

Final Four Odds and How to Watch

No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls vs. No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs

Game Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs San Diego State

TV: CBS

Florida Atlantic vs San Diego State Odds

Favorite: San Diego State (-2.5)

San Diego State (-2.5) Total: 131.5

131.5 San Diego State Moneyline: -150

-150 Florida Atlantic Moneyline: +125

No. 5 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 4 UConn Huskies

Game Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

How to Watch Miami (FL) vs UConn

TV: CBS

Miami (FL) vs UConn Odds

