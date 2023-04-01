Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Final Four
The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (31-6) and No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (35-3) will both look to claim a spot in the NCAA Tournament national championship game when they square off in the Final Four on Saturday at NRG Stadium, starting at 6:09 PM, airing on CBS.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Diego State Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Diego State (-1.5)
|131.5
|-125
|+105
|DraftKings
|San Diego State (-2)
|131.5
|-130
|+110
|PointsBet
|San Diego State (-1.5)
|131.5
|-125
|+105
Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Florida Atlantic has covered 24 times in 35 games with a spread this season.
- The Owls have been an underdog by 2 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
- San Diego State is 19-16-1 ATS this season.
- So far this season, 14 out of the Aztecs' 36 games have hit the over.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +650
- Florida Atlantic's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 13.3%.
