Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Francisco Mejia is back in the lineup for the Tampa Bay Rays and will face Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate (2022)
- Mejia hit .242 with 22 doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
- Mejia got a hit in 46 of 94 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- Including the 94 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in five of them (5.3%), hitting a home run in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Mejia picked up an RBI in 19 of 94 games last season (20.2%), with two or more RBIz in eight of those contests (8.5%).
- In 28 of 94 games last year (29.8%) he scored, and in four of those games (4.3%) he scored two or more runs.
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.288
|AVG
|.204
|.291
|OBP
|.242
|.424
|SLG
|.344
|14
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|15
|26/1
|K/BB
|39/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|50
|26 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (40.0%)
|11 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (18.0%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (32.0%)
|2 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.0%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (14.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Tigers' 4.06 team ERA ranked 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers surrendered the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- Turnbull will take the mound to start for the Tigers, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 30-year-old righty.
