Francisco Mejia is back in the lineup for the Tampa Bay Rays and will face Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate (2022)

Mejia hit .242 with 22 doubles, six home runs and seven walks.

Mejia got a hit in 46 of 94 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 20 of those games.

Including the 94 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in five of them (5.3%), hitting a home run in 2% of his trips to the plate.

Mejia picked up an RBI in 19 of 94 games last season (20.2%), with two or more RBIz in eight of those contests (8.5%).

In 28 of 94 games last year (29.8%) he scored, and in four of those games (4.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 41 GP 45 .288 AVG .204 .291 OBP .242 .424 SLG .344 14 XBH 14 2 HR 4 16 RBI 15 26/1 K/BB 39/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 44 GP 50 26 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (40.0%) 11 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (18.0%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (32.0%) 2 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.0%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (14.0%)

