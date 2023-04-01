Harold Ramirez -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the hill, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate (2022)

Ramirez hit .300 with 24 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.

Ramirez got a base hit in 81 out of 122 games last year (66.4%), with multiple hits in 34 of them (27.9%).

He went yard in 4.9% of his games in 2022 (six of 122), including 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Ramirez drove in a run in 43 of 122 games last season (35.2%), including 12 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.8%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

He scored in 40 of 122 games last season, with multiple runs in five of those games.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 60 GP 57 .333 AVG .270 .383 OBP .308 .453 SLG .360 17 XBH 13 3 HR 3 28 RBI 31 36/12 K/BB 36/8 2 SB 1 Home Away 63 GP 59 42 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (66.1%) 18 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (27.1%) 23 (36.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (28.8%) 3 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%) 20 (31.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (39.0%)

