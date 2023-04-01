Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Isaac Paredes -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the hill, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate (2022)
- Paredes hit .205 with 16 doubles, 20 home runs and 44 walks.
- Paredes picked up a hit in 43.4% of his games last season (49 of 113), with more than one hit in 17 of those contests (15.0%).
- He hit a home run in 14.2% of his games last season (113 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Paredes picked up an RBI in 27 of 113 games last season (23.9%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (9.7%).
- He scored in 38 of 113 games last year (33.6%), including scoring more than once in 6.2% of his games (seven times).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|58
|.210
|AVG
|.202
|.320
|OBP
|.292
|.510
|SLG
|.378
|21
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|22
|29/20
|K/BB
|38/24
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|61
|20 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (47.5%)
|7 (13.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (16.4%)
|18 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (32.8%)
|8 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (13.1%)
|14 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (21.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Tigers surrendered the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- Turnbull makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- The 30-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
