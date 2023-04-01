Isaac Paredes -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the hill, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate (2022)

  • Paredes hit .205 with 16 doubles, 20 home runs and 44 walks.
  • Paredes picked up a hit in 43.4% of his games last season (49 of 113), with more than one hit in 17 of those contests (15.0%).
  • He hit a home run in 14.2% of his games last season (113 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Paredes picked up an RBI in 27 of 113 games last season (23.9%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (9.7%).
  • He scored in 38 of 113 games last year (33.6%), including scoring more than once in 6.2% of his games (seven times).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
48 GP 58
.210 AVG .202
.320 OBP .292
.510 SLG .378
21 XBH 15
11 HR 9
23 RBI 22
29/20 K/BB 38/24
0 SB 0
52 GP 61
20 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (47.5%)
7 (13.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.4%)
18 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (32.8%)
8 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (13.1%)
14 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (21.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Tigers pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
  • The Tigers surrendered the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • Turnbull makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.
  • The 30-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
