Isaac Paredes -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the hill, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on fuboTV!

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate (2022)

Paredes hit .205 with 16 doubles, 20 home runs and 44 walks.

Paredes picked up a hit in 43.4% of his games last season (49 of 113), with more than one hit in 17 of those contests (15.0%).

He hit a home run in 14.2% of his games last season (113 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5.2% of his chances at the plate.

Paredes picked up an RBI in 27 of 113 games last season (23.9%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (9.7%).

He scored in 38 of 113 games last year (33.6%), including scoring more than once in 6.2% of his games (seven times).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 48 GP 58 .210 AVG .202 .320 OBP .292 .510 SLG .378 21 XBH 15 11 HR 9 23 RBI 22 29/20 K/BB 38/24 0 SB 0 Home Away 52 GP 61 20 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (47.5%) 7 (13.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.4%) 18 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (32.8%) 8 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (13.1%) 14 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (21.3%)

