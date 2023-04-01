J.J. Spaun is set to compete at the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) from March 30 - April 2, and will attempt to defend his title.

Looking to wager on Spaun at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

J.J. Spaun Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Spaun has finished better than par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds played.

Over his last 12 rounds, Spaun has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Spaun has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Spaun has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 27 -8 276 1 16 2 3 $3.5M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

The past five times Spaun played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once and his average finish was 25th.

Spaun made the cut in three of his past five entries in this event.

Spaun won this tournament in 2022, the last time he entered it.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards, 144 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -2.

The courses that Spaun has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,281 yards, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be 7,438 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Spaun's Last Time Out

Spaun shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 27th percentile of competitors.

His 4.20-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship was poor, putting him in the 32nd percentile of the field.

Spaun shot better than 55% of the field at THE PLAYERS Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.67.

Spaun fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Spaun had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.7).

Spaun did not card a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship. The field average was 5.1.

At that most recent outing, Spaun's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 7.1).

Spaun ended THE PLAYERS Championship with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, worse than the field average, 5.1.

The field at THE PLAYERS Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Spaun finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Spaun Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.