Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Jose Siri and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Spencer Turnbull) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Tigers.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jose Siri At The Plate (2022)
- Siri hit .213 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.
- Siri got a hit in 44.3% of his 106 games last year, with multiple hits in 13.2% of those contests.
- He hit a long ball in 7.5% of his games in 2022 (eight of 106), including 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Siri picked up an RBI in 20 of 106 games last year (18.9%), with two or more RBIz in four of them (3.8%).
- He came around to score 40 times in 106 games (37.7%) last season, including 12 occasions when he scored more than once (11.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|49
|.206
|AVG
|.217
|.279
|OBP
|.259
|.278
|SLG
|.383
|5
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|5
|5
|RBI
|19
|42/11
|K/BB
|66/9
|11
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|59
|19 (40.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (47.5%)
|5 (10.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (15.3%)
|18 (38.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (37.3%)
|2 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (10.2%)
|5 (10.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (25.4%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Tigers' 4.06 team ERA ranked 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combined to give up 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Turnbull makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 30-year-old right-hander.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.