Josh Lowe plays his first game of the season when the Tampa Bay Rays face off against the Detroit Tigers and Spencer Turnbull at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Josh Lowe At The Plate (2022)

  • Lowe hit .221 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.
  • Lowe picked up a base hit in 31 of 52 games last year (59.6%), with multiple hits in nine of those contests (17.3%).
  • He hit a home run in two of 52 games last year, going deep in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 10 of 52 games last year (19.2%), Lowe drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • He scored a run in 20 of his 52 games a season ago (38.5%), with two or more runs scored four times (7.7%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
29 GP 22
.212 AVG .234
.299 OBP .272
.327 SLG .364
9 XBH 7
1 HR 1
9 RBI 4
44/13 K/BB 22/3
2 SB 1
Home Away
30 GP 22
17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%)
5 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%)
12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%)
1 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers gave up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • Turnbull takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Tigers.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 30-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
