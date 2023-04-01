Miami (FL) vs. UConn: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Final Four
The UConn Huskies (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (29-7) will square off on Saturday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament national championship game. This Final Four showdown tips at 8:49 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS).
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup.
Miami (FL) vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Miami (FL) vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-250
|+195
|DraftKings
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-240
|+200
|PointsBet
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-250
|+200
Miami (FL) vs. UConn Betting Trends
- Miami (FL) is 21-14-0 ATS this year.
- The Hurricanes have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread each time.
- UConn is 25-10-0 ATS this season.
- In the Huskies' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.
Miami (FL) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +475
- The Hurricanes were +10000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +475, which is the 53rd-biggest change in the country.
- With odds of +475, Miami (FL) has been given a 17.4% chance of winning the national championship.
