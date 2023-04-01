When the UConn Huskies and Miami Hurricanes play in their Final Four matchup at NRG Stadium on Saturday at 8:49 PM ET, Adama Sanogo and Norchad Omier will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. UConn

Game Day: Saturday, April 1

Saturday, April 1 Game Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET Arena: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: CBS

Miami (FL)'s Last Game

In its previous game, Miami (FL) topped Texas on Sunday, 88-81. Jordan Miller scored a team-high 27 points (and contributed two assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Miller 27 3 2 1 1 0 Wooga Poplar 16 6 4 2 0 1 Nijel Pack 15 0 2 1 0 1

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Omier leads the Hurricanes in rebounding (10.1 per game), and averages 13.3 points and 1.3 assists. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Miller is posting 15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, making 54.9% of his shots from the floor.

Nijel Pack is averaging 13.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per contest.

Wooga Poplar gives the Hurricanes 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Miami (FL) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)