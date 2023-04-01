Rays vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (1-0) taking on the Detroit Tigers (0-1) at 4:10 PM ET (on April 1). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 4--0 win as our model heavily favors the Rays.
The Rays will look to Zach Eflin against the Tigers and Spencer Turnbull.
Rays vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rays vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Tigers -1.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays entered a game as favorites 106 times last season and won 63, or 59.4%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay had a record of 26-10, a 72.2% win rate, when it was favored by -175 or more by bookmakers last season.
- The Rays have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Scoring 4.1 runs per game last season (666 total) ranked Tampa Bay 21st in the majors.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Tigers
|W 4-0
|Shane McClanahan vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|April 1
|Tigers
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Spencer Turnbull
|April 2
|Tigers
|-
|Jeffrey Springs vs Joey Wentz
|April 3
|@ Nationals
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs Trevor Williams
|April 4
|@ Nationals
|-
|Josh Fleming vs TBA
|April 5
|@ Nationals
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs TBA
|April 7
|Athletics
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.