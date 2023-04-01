Saturday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (1-0) taking on the Detroit Tigers (0-1) at 4:10 PM ET (on April 1). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 4--0 win as our model heavily favors the Rays.

The Rays will look to Zach Eflin against the Tigers and Spencer Turnbull.

Rays vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Tigers -1.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays entered a game as favorites 106 times last season and won 63, or 59.4%, of those games.

Tampa Bay had a record of 26-10, a 72.2% win rate, when it was favored by -175 or more by bookmakers last season.

The Rays have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Scoring 4.1 runs per game last season (666 total) ranked Tampa Bay 21st in the majors.

The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

