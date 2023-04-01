On Saturday, April 1, Javier Baez's Detroit Tigers (0-1) visit the Tampa Bay Rays (1-0) in an early-season game at Tropicana Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +145. The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Rays vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Spencer Turnbull - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rays vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays entered a game as favorites 106 times last season and won 63, or 59.4%, of those games.

Last season, the Rays won 26 of their 36 games, or 72.2%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

Tampa Bay has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays hit 71 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

Tampa Bay had a .387 slugging percentage and averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Tigers were chosen as underdogs in 136 games last year and walked away with the win 53 times (39%) in those games.

Last year, the Tigers won 23 of 69 games when listed as at least +145 on the moneyline.

Detroit hit 59 homers away from home last season (0.7 per game).

The Tigers slugged .348 with 2.4 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

Rays vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+180) Yandy Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Wander Franco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+230) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 3rd Win AL East +300 - 3rd

