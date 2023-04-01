After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Spencer Turnbull) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Taylor Walls At The Plate (2022)

  • Walls hit .172 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 52 walks.
  • Walls picked up a hit in 41.0% of his games last season (59 of 144), with multiple hits in 12 of them (8.3%).
  • He hit a long ball in eight of 144 games in 2022 (5.6%), including 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 26 of 144 games last year (18.1%), Walls picked up an RBI, and six of those games (4.2%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
  • He crossed the plate in 48 of 144 games last season (33.3%), including scoring more than once in 3.5% of his games (five times).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
60 GP 67
.245 AVG .110
.322 OBP .222
.431 SLG .160
21 XBH 7
7 HR 1
25 RBI 8
47/21 K/BB 73/31
3 SB 7
Home Away
70 GP 74
37 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (29.7%)
9 (12.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (4.1%)
28 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (27.0%)
7 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.4%)
19 (27.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (9.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
  • The Tigers allowed the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • Turnbull will start for the Tigers, his first this season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 30-year-old righty.
