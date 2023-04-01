On Saturday, Wander Franco (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Turnbull. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Tigers.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Wander Franco At The Plate (2022)

Franco hit .277 with 20 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 27 walks.

In 67.1% of his 85 games last season, Franco picked up a hit. He also had 21 multi-hit games in 2022.

He went yard in five games a year ago (out of 85 opportunities, 5.9%), leaving the ballpark in 1.7% of his trips to home plate.

In 29.4% of his games a season ago (25 of 85), Franco plated a run. In seven of those games (8.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.

In 41.2% of his 85 games last season, he scored (35 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (11.8%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 40 GP 43 .250 AVG .302 .289 OBP .369 .408 SLG .426 16 XBH 13 3 HR 3 17 RBI 16 19/10 K/BB 14/17 4 SB 4 Home Away 40 GP 45 25 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (71.1%) 10 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (24.4%) 17 (42.5%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (40.0%) 2 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.7%) 12 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (28.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)