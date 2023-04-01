Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Wander Franco (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Turnbull. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Tigers.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Wander Franco At The Plate (2022)
- Franco hit .277 with 20 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
- In 67.1% of his 85 games last season, Franco picked up a hit. He also had 21 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He went yard in five games a year ago (out of 85 opportunities, 5.9%), leaving the ballpark in 1.7% of his trips to home plate.
- In 29.4% of his games a season ago (25 of 85), Franco plated a run. In seven of those games (8.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.
- In 41.2% of his 85 games last season, he scored (35 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (11.8%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|43
|.250
|AVG
|.302
|.289
|OBP
|.369
|.408
|SLG
|.426
|16
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|16
|19/10
|K/BB
|14/17
|4
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|45
|25 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (71.1%)
|10 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (24.4%)
|17 (42.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (40.0%)
|2 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.7%)
|12 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (28.9%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.06 team ERA ranked 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combined to allow 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Turnbull makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 30-year-old right-hander.
