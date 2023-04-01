On Saturday, Wander Franco (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Turnbull. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Tigers.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Wander Franco At The Plate (2022)

  • Franco hit .277 with 20 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
  • In 67.1% of his 85 games last season, Franco picked up a hit. He also had 21 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He went yard in five games a year ago (out of 85 opportunities, 5.9%), leaving the ballpark in 1.7% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 29.4% of his games a season ago (25 of 85), Franco plated a run. In seven of those games (8.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.
  • In 41.2% of his 85 games last season, he scored (35 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (11.8%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
40 GP 43
.250 AVG .302
.289 OBP .369
.408 SLG .426
16 XBH 13
3 HR 3
17 RBI 16
19/10 K/BB 14/17
4 SB 4
Home Away
40 GP 45
25 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (71.1%)
10 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (24.4%)
17 (42.5%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (40.0%)
2 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.7%)
12 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (28.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Tigers pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.06 team ERA ranked 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combined to allow 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Turnbull makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 30-year-old right-hander.
