Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yandy Diaz -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the hill, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate (2022)
- Diaz had an on-base percentage of .404 while batting .296.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action last season, his batting average ranked 15th, his on-base percentage ranked sixth, and he was 69th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz picked up at least one hit 86 times last year in 139 games played (61.9%), including multiple hits on 43 occasions (30.9%).
- Including the 139 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in nine of them (6.5%), going deep in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz drove in a run in 39 games last season out 139 (28.1%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (9.4%). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He scored in 53 of 139 games last year (38.1%), including 16 multi-run games (11.5%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|71
|.252
|AVG
|.332
|.381
|OBP
|.423
|.355
|SLG
|.479
|14
|XBH
|28
|4
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|36
|24/41
|K/BB
|36/39
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|74
|35 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|51 (68.9%)
|16 (24.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|27 (36.5%)
|24 (36.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (39.2%)
|4 (6.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.8%)
|14 (21.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (33.8%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers allowed the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- Turnbull will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 30-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
