Yandy Diaz -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the hill, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate (2022)

  • Diaz had an on-base percentage of .404 while batting .296.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action last season, his batting average ranked 15th, his on-base percentage ranked sixth, and he was 69th in the league in slugging.
  • Diaz picked up at least one hit 86 times last year in 139 games played (61.9%), including multiple hits on 43 occasions (30.9%).
  • Including the 139 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in nine of them (6.5%), going deep in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Diaz drove in a run in 39 games last season out 139 (28.1%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (9.4%). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • He scored in 53 of 139 games last year (38.1%), including 16 multi-run games (11.5%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 71
.252 AVG .332
.381 OBP .423
.355 SLG .479
14 XBH 28
4 HR 5
21 RBI 36
24/41 K/BB 36/39
2 SB 1
Home Away
65 GP 74
35 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 51 (68.9%)
16 (24.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (36.5%)
24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (39.2%)
4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.8%)
14 (21.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (33.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers allowed the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • Turnbull will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 30-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
