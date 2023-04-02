Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-2 in his most recent game, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Tigers.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate (2022)
- Lowe hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Lowe reached base via a hit in 34 of 65 games last season (52.3%), including multiple hits in 23.1% of those games (15 of them).
- Including the 65 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went yard in seven of them (10.8%), taking the pitcher deep in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe drove in a run in 16 of 65 games last season (24.6%), with two or more RBIz in seven of those contests (10.8%).
- In 35.4% of his 65 games last season, he scored (23 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.7%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.263
|AVG
|.182
|.320
|OBP
|.298
|.465
|SLG
|.306
|13
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|14
|26/10
|K/BB
|35/17
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (47.1%)
|10 (32.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (14.7%)
|13 (41.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (29.4%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (8.8%)
|8 (25.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (23.5%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combined to surrender 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Wentz makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- The 25-year-old southpaw started and threw 4 2/3 innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Minnesota Twins.
- In his seven appearances last season he put together a 2-2 record, had a 3.03 ERA, and a 1.102 WHIP.
