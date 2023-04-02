Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Christian Bethancourt (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate (2022)
- Bethancourt hit .252 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- In 57.3% of his games last season (59 of 103), Bethancourt had a base hit, and in 17 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He hit a long ball in 10.7% of his games last year (11 of 103), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Bethancourt picked up an RBI in 24 out of 103 games last season (23.3%), with two or more RBIz in nine of those contests (8.7%).
- He scored a run in 32 of 103 games last year (31.1%), including seven multi-run games (6.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|48
|.215
|AVG
|.288
|.257
|OBP
|.309
|.411
|SLG
|.406
|15
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|15
|39/7
|K/BB
|41/5
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|51
|26 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (64.7%)
|7 (13.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (19.6%)
|19 (36.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (25.5%)
|8 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.9%)
|14 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (19.6%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers gave up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- Wentz gets the call to start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
- When he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 25-year-old southpaw started the game and went 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- Last season he finished with a 3.03 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP over his seven games, putting together a 2-2 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.