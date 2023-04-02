On Sunday, Christian Bethancourt (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate (2022)

Bethancourt hit .252 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

In 57.3% of his games last season (59 of 103), Bethancourt had a base hit, and in 17 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one hit.

He hit a long ball in 10.7% of his games last year (11 of 103), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Bethancourt picked up an RBI in 24 out of 103 games last season (23.3%), with two or more RBIz in nine of those contests (8.7%).

He scored a run in 32 of 103 games last year (31.1%), including seven multi-run games (6.8%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 48 .215 AVG .288 .257 OBP .309 .411 SLG .406 15 XBH 13 8 HR 3 19 RBI 15 39/7 K/BB 41/5 3 SB 2 Home Away 52 GP 51 26 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (64.7%) 7 (13.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (19.6%) 19 (36.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (25.5%) 8 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.9%) 14 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.6%)

