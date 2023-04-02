Harold Ramirez -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on April 2 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate (2022)

  • Ramirez hit .300 with 24 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.
  • In 66.4% of his games last season (81 of 122), Ramirez got a base hit, and in 34 of those games (27.9%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He hit a home run in 4.9% of his games last season (122 in all), going deep in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 43 of 122 games last season (35.2%), Ramirez drove in a run, and 12 of those games (9.8%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.
  • In 32.8% of his games last season (40 of 122), he scored at least a run, and in five (4.1%) he scored more than once.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
60 GP 57
.333 AVG .270
.383 OBP .308
.453 SLG .360
17 XBH 13
3 HR 3
28 RBI 31
36/12 K/BB 36/8
2 SB 1
Home Away
63 GP 59
42 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (66.1%)
18 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (27.1%)
23 (36.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (28.8%)
3 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%)
20 (31.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (39.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Tigers pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combined to allow 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Wentz will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.
  • The 25-year-old left-hander started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Minnesota Twins.
  • In seven games last season he put together a 2-2 record and had a 3.03 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP.
