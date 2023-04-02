On Sunday, Isaac Paredes (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate (2022)

Paredes hit .205 with 16 doubles, 20 home runs and 44 walks.

Paredes had a base hit in 49 out of 113 games last season (43.4%), with more than one hit in 17 of those games (15.0%).

He hit a long ball in 16 games a year ago (out of 113 opportunities, 14.2%), going deep in 5.2% of his plate appearances.

Paredes picked up an RBI in 23.9% of his games last season (27 of 113), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (9.7%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.

He scored a run in 33.6% of his 113 games last year, with two or more runs in 6.2% of those games (seven).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 48 GP 58 .210 AVG .202 .320 OBP .292 .510 SLG .378 21 XBH 15 11 HR 9 23 RBI 22 29/20 K/BB 38/24 0 SB 0 Home Away 52 GP 61 20 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (47.5%) 7 (13.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.4%) 18 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (32.8%) 8 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (13.1%) 14 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (21.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)